Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LGND traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00.
Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 454,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.