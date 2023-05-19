Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 454,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV.

