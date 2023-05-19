Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.