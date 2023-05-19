LINK (LN) One Day Volume Reaches $298,170.78

LINK (LN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. LINK has a market cap of $248.59 million and $298,170.78 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.73 or 0.00136515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,769,046 coins. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. The official website for LINK is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

