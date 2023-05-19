Lisk 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $121.20 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,190,020 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

