Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.94 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 1,402.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896,325 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Toast worth $55,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Yuan bought 135,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,624,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,656.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,727 shares of company stock worth $7,509,345. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 1.3 %

TOST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,520. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.