Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $58.68 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.34% of Portland General Electric worth $58,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

POR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,421. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.