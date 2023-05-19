Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $69.92 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $69,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 425,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,612. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

