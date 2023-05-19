Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.48% of AvidXchange worth $48,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,743 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 661,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,517. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,895,999 shares of company stock worth $31,851,078. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

