Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $51.81 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,814,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.04% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.05. 77,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,496. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

