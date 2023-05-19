Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 105,886 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,886 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.56% of Ameresco worth $46,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,207. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

