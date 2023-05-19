Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 107,042 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $72,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $446.56. The company had a trading volume of 390,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

