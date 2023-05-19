Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,380,531 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380,531 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $60,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 721,733 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,447,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.14. 572,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

