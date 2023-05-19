Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 274,769 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274,769 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of Target worth $66,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

TGT traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.63. 1,750,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

