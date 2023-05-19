Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 49,591 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $47,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. 161,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.