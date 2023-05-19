Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,156 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,764 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,142 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,558,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $3,037,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,956.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

