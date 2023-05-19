Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $404.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LULU opened at $378.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $389.06.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
