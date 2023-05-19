Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $404.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $378.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.