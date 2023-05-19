Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $5.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

