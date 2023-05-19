Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

