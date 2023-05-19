Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 145,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,413. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

