LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 1,563,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

