Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.59. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 115,981 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 318,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

