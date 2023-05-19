LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

