M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in M.D.C. by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 111,861 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,881,000 after acquiring an additional 284,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.