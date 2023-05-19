M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.98

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.98 and last traded at $70.61, with a volume of 129550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MHO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

