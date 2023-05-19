Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 726,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,767,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Read More

