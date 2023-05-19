Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.406 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 21st. This is an increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.27.

Macquarie Bank Price Performance

Macquarie Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.