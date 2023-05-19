Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.58.

Macy’s Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:M traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,237,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,335. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

