Madre Armelle De Sells 6,543 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,841. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.91 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $93,564,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

