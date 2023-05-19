Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

NYSE:MMP remained flat at $62.67 on Friday. 664,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

