Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.46.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after acquiring an additional 449,588 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.