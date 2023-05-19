Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO David Buonasera Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CTO David Buonasera sold 1,559 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 449,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Magnite by 171.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 445,618 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Magnite by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 623,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 4,993.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 817,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 801,889 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 702,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

