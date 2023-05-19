Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
MHLD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 110,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,012. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
