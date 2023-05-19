Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

MHLD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 110,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,012. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

About Maiden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 80.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $1,338,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Further Reading

