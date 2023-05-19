MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 110,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.67 and a beta of 1.23. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

