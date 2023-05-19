Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.19 or 1.00049996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is down -18.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,727.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.