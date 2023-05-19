Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

NYSE:MPC opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

