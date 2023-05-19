Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 236,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,695. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 581,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

