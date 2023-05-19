Marie Mendoza Sells 1,447 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,447 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $20,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $808,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

