Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPXGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 32,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,948. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $498.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Marine Products by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

