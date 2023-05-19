Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 32,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,948. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $498.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 42.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.