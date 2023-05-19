Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL traded up $13.43 on Friday, hitting $1,363.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.08. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.78.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

