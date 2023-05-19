Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Judson C. Linville Acquires 44,650 Shares

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,118. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

