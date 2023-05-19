Martha A. Tirinnanzi Sells 150 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICE stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

