Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

