Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of MTRN opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $580,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

