Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Trading Down 2.4 %

Mattel stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,295. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Mattel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mattel by 174.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423,319 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

