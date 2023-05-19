Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 2.6 %

MLP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a PE ratio of 268.60 and a beta of 0.60. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

