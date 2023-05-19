Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 2.6 %
MLP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a PE ratio of 268.60 and a beta of 0.60. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.