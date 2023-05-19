Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.70. 283,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 577.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.