MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 1,639,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 101,303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 98.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

