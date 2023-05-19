McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,161 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

MCK traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.25. 225,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,278. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.03 and a 200 day moving average of $368.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.