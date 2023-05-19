Medifast (NYSE:MED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Medifast Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MED traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. Medifast has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $192.44.
Medifast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.
Insider Activity at Medifast
In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Medifast
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
