MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $30.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,301.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,255.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,095.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

